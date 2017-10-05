CHICO (KRON) — A new billboard put up in Chico is advertising a clothing store by using an image of President Trump that many are calling offensive.

In the billboard, the 45th president is seen in a Nazi uniform.

The No. 45 looks unmistakably similar to a swastika.

And there are explosions in the background.

The billboard is owned by Rouse and Revolt.

And according to their website, they pride themselves on providing size-inclusive, high-quality recycled fashion to the community.

However, their way of promoting the business is catching many by surprise.

The billboard has been removed, but the store’s owner is expected to speak out about why she chose those images.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES