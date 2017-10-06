13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old boy

By Published: Updated:
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy after the victim challenged his gang affiliation. (KIRO)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy after the victim challenged his gang affiliation.

Local media reports that court documents accuse the suspect of telling the victim he didn’t like his blue shoes while they were at school on Wednesday, and then flashing a gun and walking away.

Court documents state that later in the day, the victim and a friend were walking along a path behind an apartment building when they ran into the suspect.

The 13-year-old is then accused of shooting the 14-year-old after he challenged his gang affiliation.

The victim, identified as David Sandoval-Hilarios, later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect told them he got the gun from a 12-year-old friend.

The boy was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s