Blue Angels wow the crowds during Fleet Week Air Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Blue Angels began streaking across Bay Area skies about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, in their first of three performances.

An elite group of Navy pilots has been flying as the Blue Angels since 1946.

An enthusiastic crowd came to the Marina Green for a front row seat and for many it was not their first time.

The moves were familiar to some but no less exciting. And each and everyone had a favorite.

Watch the video above to watch KRON4’s Dan Kerman’s full report

