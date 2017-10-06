Family in car shot at on Hwy 24 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a shooting Friday night that happened on a freeway in Oakland.

The shooting happened on Highway 24 near Interstate 980, according to the CHP officer Hammer.

A car carrying a family was traveling on westbound Hwy 24 when a grey sedan pulled alongside and opened fire.

The family immediately pulled off of the freeway and called the police.

No one in the car was hit by the gunfire.

It’s unknown how many shots were fired at this time.

