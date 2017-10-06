Comedian Ralphie May dead at age 45

(KRON) Comedian Ralphie May has been found dead in his Las Vegas home.

May was 45 years old.

The Hollywood Reporter says the comedian died of cardiac arrest.

Ralphie May was found Friday morning in a Las Vegas home. He died of cardiac arrest, his manager told me. He was 45. https://t.co/xSQUJYJozi pic.twitter.com/jiQ3yJal4R — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) October 6, 2017

