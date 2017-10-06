Derek Carr's role Sunday still uncertain for Raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was limited for a second consecutive practice Friday and coach Jack Del Rio declined to say what, if any, role Carr will have this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Carr broke a bone in his back late in the third quarter of Oakland’s 16-10 loss in Denver this past Sunday. He was initially diagnosed with back spasms but the injury was later revealed to be a transverse process fracture.

Earlier this week, Del Rio indicated that Carr would miss the Baltimore game and possibly up to six weeks but the fourth-year quarterback was cleared for light practice Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable.

