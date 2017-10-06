Derek Carr's role Sunday still uncertain for Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was limited for a second consecutive practice Friday and coach Jack Del Rio declined to say what, if any, role Carr will have this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Carr broke a bone in his back late in the third quarter of Oakland’s 16-10 loss in Denver this past Sunday. He was initially diagnosed with back spasms but the injury was later revealed to be a transverse process fracture.

Earlier this week, Del Rio indicated that Carr would miss the Baltimore game and possibly up to six weeks but the fourth-year quarterback was cleared for light practice Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable.