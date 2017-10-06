VALLEJO (KRON) — Insults exchanged by two six-year-olds at a Vallejo elementary school may be the reason why a father is dead.

KRON4 has learned that staff at Loma Vista Elementary School were told that the fatal shooting of a parent stemmed from an incident at school the day before.

The shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning in the 100 block of Kemper Street.

The violent confrontation left a 51-year-old man dead.

A neighbor who heard the shot says the victim confronted the family at a house over insults directed at the mother of one of the children.

“It happened with the neighbors and the kids,” said the neighbor, “and some of the kids down the street with ‘your mom sucks’ or ‘your mama’ jokes and it escalated with the man down the street wanting to fight and he ended up getting shot.”

The victim, identified by neighbors only as Keith, was a father of four and lived a few homes down from where he died.

His mother-in-law said no one at home wanted to talk to the media.

It’s unclear whether or not the squabble between the kids originated on the street or at Loma Vista Elementary.

A source with the Vallejo Unified School district says employees were informed at a staff meeting Thursday that two first graders were called to the office the day before the shooting because of “your mama” insults.

Vallejo police would not substantiate that the killing was instigated by a children’s disagreement, citing the ongoing investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in this case and police would not release any suspect information.