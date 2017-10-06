SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Friday, the Parade of Ships passed under the Golden Gate Bridge to kick off the three days of events for the 37th annual San Francisco Fleet Week.

The parade was led by San Francisco Fire Boat Saint Francis and included a spectacular water show to complement the entrance.

The entire event was visually remarkable for those who showed up to the Marina Green in San Francisco for a close-up shot of the impressive ships.

“It’s tense and it’s crowded, but at the same time, its kind of beautiful,” said 12-year-old Harish Selvakumar. “Because there’s a landmark right behind you and there are fighter jets and aircraft carriers.”

Harish and his friend Ashwin Vasant are taking part in Fleet Week for the first time and are both visiting from Foster City.

They’re here not only to check out the ships, but also the F16 fighter jets flying above.

“Today’s a perfect day,” said 11-year-old Ashwin. “Usually when we come here, its really foggy, but now it’s like super sunny, so, you get like a perfect view of both.”

The U.S. Navy wasn’t alone. The U.S. Coast Guard also had boats in the water.

Todd Kopp made the trip down to the Bay Area from Canada and felt a sense of pride seeing the Canadian Navy celebrated as well as the HMCS Winnipeg passes by.

“And today’s actually my 48th birthday,” said Kopp. “So, its birthday present for me.”

What a way to celebrate.

