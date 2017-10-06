NOVATO (KRON) — As family and friends work on a memorial for Stacee Etcheber, the Novato resident and wife of a San Francisco police officer who lost her life in the Las Vegas shooting, many are still in a state of shock about her death and are reminiscing about what a great person she was.

Etcheber worked as a hairdresser in Novato and was a mother of two, a 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

Her friends and clients rave about how much Stacee loved her craft as a hairdresser.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio caught up with one of her clients who has known Stacee for several decades and says she and so many others in this community are crushed about her death.

Sheila-Merle Johnson says she has known Stacee for years.

She used to do her hair and until her tragic death in the Las Vegas massacre, she used to see her all of the time when she would come to the salon where Stacee worked in Novato.

“I still can’t believe it,” Sheila-Merle said. “I still walk in the door and expect her to be there, laughing, and communicating in such a warm way with her clients. I’m going to miss that a lot.”

No one was at the hair salon Friday but you could see flowers inside in loving memory of Stacee.

Sheila-Merle had stopped by to drop of a Buddha statue. She says she is concerned with the trauma everyone is feeling in dealing with Stacee’s death, as well as the shooting in general as the nation tries to cope with the unexplainable.

“I was about to deliver a Buddha, to the place to offer perhaps a little serenity,” Sheila-Merle said.

Plans for a memorial are in the works for Stacee, a devoted mother of two children.

“I just can’t even imagine what it’s like for the children,” Sheila-Merle said, “to suddenly have the most important person in their lives disappear.”:

Donate to her family here

