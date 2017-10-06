Gary’s Mailbag: When do you sleep?

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Please don’t sell yourself short. In times of tragedy, sports provide a little relief. – Franklin
  • Why does the media give the 49ers a break? Kyle Shanahan is just as bad as Chip Kelly and Jim Tomsula. -Andy
  • If 4 hours is too long to watch a baseball game, take your own advice and don’t watch! – Butch
  • Come on, didn’t you think Matt Cain’s final game was inspirational? What’s the matter with you! – Mr. Giant
  • When do you sleep? – Tim

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

