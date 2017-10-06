KRON4’s Justine Waldman flies with Team Oracle

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the jaw-dropping parts of the Fleet Week Air Show is the whirling, twisting, and upside down action of the small stunt plane.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman took a ride with Team Oracle Pilot Sean Tucker aboard his extra 300 stunt plane.

She said it was equal parts frightening and fun.

Zooming at about 200 miles per hour, they flew 2,000 feet above the Bay Area.

Watch the video above to see Justine’s wild ride.

