Made in the Bay: McRoskey Mattress

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a house and car, the mattress you sleep on may be one of your most important purchases.

And in a competitive market there’s one company that’s been delivering a good nights sleep for some time.

There’s a new study from Berkeley that says sleep deprivation is the leading cause of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

And since we spend about a third of our lives in bed, it may be that a good mattress is the secret to a long life.

In San Francisco, McRoskey Mattress has been sharing that secret with customers for five generations.

