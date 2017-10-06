Made in the Bay: McRoskey Mattress

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a house and car, the mattress you sleep on may be one of your most important purchases.
And in a competitive market there’s one company that’s been delivering a good nights sleep for some time.
There’s a new study from Berkeley that says sleep deprivation is the leading cause of heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.
And since we spend about a third of our lives in bed, it may be that a good mattress is the secret to a long life.
In San Francisco, McRoskey Mattress has been sharing that secret with customers for five generations.
Watch the video above to learn more about McRoskey Mattress.
- 1ST GRADER’S FIGHT POSSIBLY TRIGGERED DEADLY VALLEJO SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS GUNMAN
- RAINFOREST CAFE ON SF’S FISHERMAN’S WHARF CLOSES
- COMEDIAN RALPHIE MAY DEAD AT AGE 45
- WOMAN KILLED IN SAN JOSE STABBING
- FLEET WEEK: THE BEST PLACES TO WATCH THE BLUE ANGELS SHOW
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS