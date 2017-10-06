OJ Simpson registers at Las Vegas police headquarters

Former football legend O.J. Simpson signs documents at the Lovelock Correctional Center, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson was released from the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

(KRON) Las Vegas police say OJ Simpson has formally registered at local police headquarters in accordance with his release from a Nevada prison last weekend after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said in a statement late Thursday Simpson came to police headquarters earlier in the day and registered “in accordance with the law.”

It wasn’t immediately clear which law required Simpson to register with Las Vegas police. Hadfield referred questions to the state parole board, which didn’t immediately provide an answer.

The conditions of his parole dictate he report to his state parole officer on a monthly basis and obtain permission from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation when he changes his residence.

Division Capt. Shawn Arruti said earlier Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area.

