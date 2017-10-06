Police: Man beat BART employee at Pittsburg Station

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police arrested a man for allegedly beating a BART employee Thursday in the East Bay, according to BART Police.

Around 1:07 p.m., police arrested 32-year-old Aamir Hussay of San Francisco at the Pittsburg Station, where the alleged assault took place.

He was arrested for “battery on a transit employee,” BART police said.

Hussay was issued a prohibition order and was booked into jail.

No further details about this incident have been released.

