Raiders running game can’t get off the ground

By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. The Raiders running game hasn't gotten off the ground the past two games despite one of the NFL's top lines and Marshawn Lynch. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) When the Oakland Raiders brought in Marshawn Lynch to run behind one of the NFL’s top offensive lines featuring three Pro Bowlers, the thought was it would add another dynamic element to one of the league’s top offenses.

Instead, the past two weeks Oakland hasn’t been able to get off the ground.

The Raiders are coming off the worst two-game stretch of running for the franchise in more than two decades, and they are now counting even more on the running game to support backup quarterback E.J. Manuel with Derek Carr sidelined with a broken bone in his back.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s