San Jose Police investigate murder scene

(KRON) The San Jose Police Department is investigating a murder Friday morning:

From the San Jose Police Department:

On Friday, October 06, 2017, at 8:40 AM, San Jose Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2500 block of Story Road in San Jose. Arriving officers located an adult female and adult male suffering from stab wounds. The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

