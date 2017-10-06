San Jose teacher arrested for allegedly stealing Coach bags

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing Coach bags.

Tom Tran was taken into custody at around 11:45 a.m. for an arrest warrant for grand theft, according to police.

Tran was placed on administrative leave by East Side Union High School.

He is accused of stealing two designer backpacks from a store at Westfield Valley Fair earlier this year.

School officials say they are waiting for more information from police before making a decision on Tran’s future with the district.