San Jose teacher arrested for allegedly stealing Coach bags

By Published: Updated:
Tim Tran (San Jose Police Department)

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing Coach bags.

Tom Tran was taken into custody at around 11:45 a.m. for an arrest warrant for grand theft, according to police.

Tran was placed on administrative leave by East Side Union High School.

He is accused of stealing two designer backpacks from a store at Westfield Valley Fair earlier this year.

School officials say they are waiting for more information from police before making a decision on Tran’s future with the district.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s