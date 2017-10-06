SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another huge event in San Francisco this weekend kicked off Friday.
The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival is held in Golden Gate Park.
The free three-day music festival draws hundreds of thousands of fans every year.
This year especially, security was top of mind, less than a week after the horrific shooting at the outdoor country music festival in las vegas.
It’s an all hands on deck weekend for the SFPD.
Most people in in the park Friday seemed to have a pretty relaxed attitude but say it is impossible not to think about what happened in Las Vegas.
