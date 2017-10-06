The World According to Gary: Cam Newton apologizes for going gender route

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of the World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Cam Newton’s apology.

The Panthers quarterback issued a video apology for his controversial comments toward a female reporter.

When she asked a question about receiver Devin Funchess, Newton replied, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Since making the comments, “Superman” has been at the center of media scrutiny, and lost his sponsor from yogurt company, Dannon.

Yesterday he posted the following apology video on Twitter:

Is it sincere? Darya and Gary discuss in today’s Gary’s World!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES