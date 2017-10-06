CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Deputies have arrested two suspects in the killing of a San Francisco woman whose body was found on a roadway in Byron, officials announced Friday.

Ser Estrada, 44, and Rodolfo Manalo, 60, were arrested in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Aleli Avila, deputies said.

Avila’s body was found on August 22 at 3:50 p.m. in the area of 500 Camino Diablo Road.

Estrada, of Antioch, was arrested in Pittsburg on Tuesday and was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge.

The D.A.’s Office has since formally charged him and he is being held on a bail of $1 million.

Manalo, of San Francisco, was arrested Friday morning in Daly City. He was on a murder charge and is also being held on a bail of $1 million.

Detectives say they interviewed numerous people, collected evidence, and followed up on all leads while investigating the murder.

They were able to obtain arrest warrants for both Estrada and Manalo.

The investigation is ongoing and the motive is still being determined.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to:tips@so.cccounty.us.

