US official: Vegas shooter may have hired prostitute

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A U.S. official says investigators believe the Las Vegas shooter may have hired a prostitute in the days before the shooting, and they are interviewing other call girls as they look for clues into his motive.

The official said Friday that prostitutes are among the hundreds of leads they are pursuing as part of their investigation into Stephen Paddock.

The official, who was briefed by federal law enforcement officials, wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official says a note containing a series of numbers was found on a nightstand in Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Bay hotel after the shooting.

The official also says that Paddock had taken at least a dozen cruises out of the U.S. in the last few years, most with his girlfriend Marilou Danley. The official said at least one of the cruises was to the Middle East.

The cruises included stops at ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, according to information provided by a law enforcement source who asked not to be identified because the source was not authorized to share information about the investigation.

So far, investigators have found no evidence supporting a claim by ISIS that Paddock had converted to Islam and carried out the attack on the terror group’s behalf, according to the information provided by the source. Paddock’s girlfriend, Danley, has been unable to provide a motive for the mass killing, according to the information.

