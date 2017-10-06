VIDEO: 7 people shot minutes apart in separate Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (KRON/CNN) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a series of shootings that left at least seven people wounded.
Authorities were first called to an area around 9:00 p.m. local time Thursday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
A few minutes later, police were called to a site outside an elementary school, where a man and a 16-year-old were also found with gunshot wounds.
Minutes after that, three others walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.
It’s unclear where those three were shot.
The conditions of the victims are not known, but police say homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
