VIDEO: 7 people shot minutes apart in separate Baltimore shootings

By and Published: Updated:
Photo: CNN

BALTIMORE (KRON/CNN) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a series of shootings that left at least seven people wounded.

Authorities were first called to an area around 9:00 p.m. local time Thursday, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

A few minutes later, police were called to a site outside an elementary school, where a man and a 16-year-old were also found with gunshot wounds.

Minutes after that, three others walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear where those three were shot.

The conditions of the victims are not known, but police say homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s