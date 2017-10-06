VIDEO: Extra security for Fleet Week in wake of Vegas massacre

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fleet Week is adding extra security in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Marina Green, a location from which he has covered Fleet Week for several years.

He says “you can definitely see heavy security.”

Officials confirmed to KRON4 that the extra police presence is in fact because of Sunday’s mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas.

Will is also previewing the highly anticipated Blue Angels performance.

He says they will be performing for the next few days as a part of Fleet Week celebrations.

KRON4 is showing Saturday’s performance live at 2:00 p.m.

Watch the video above for Will’s full preview!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES