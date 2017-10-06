VIDEO: Extra security for Fleet Week in wake of Vegas massacre

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fleet Week is adding extra security in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Marina Green, a location from which he has covered Fleet Week for several years.

He says “you can definitely see heavy security.”

Officials confirmed to KRON4 that the extra police presence is in fact because of Sunday’s mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas.

Will is also previewing the highly anticipated Blue Angels performance.

He says they will be performing for the next few days as a part of Fleet Week celebrations.

KRON4 is showing Saturday’s performance live at 2:00 p.m.

Watch the video above for Will’s full preview!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s