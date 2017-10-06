VIDEO: First grader’s fight possibly triggered deadly shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A deadly shooting in Vallejo is linked to an incident involving two six-year-olds at a local elementary school, sources tell KRON4.

Officers responded to reports of a large fight on Kemper St. just after 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police say one man was shot dead.

Sources with the Vallejo Unified School District tell KRON4 the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two first graders at Loma Vista Elementary.

KRON4 is told the two children were sent to the office for insulting each other Wednesday.

On Thursday, school staff members were told that the father of one child involved was killed by the father of the other child.

Officials believe the kids’ argument is to blame.

The victim’s has not been released.

Police have not told us if a suspect is in custody.

