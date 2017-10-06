SAN JOSE (KRON) — The sister of the San Jose native killed in the Las Vegas shooting says Michelle Vo just wanted to spread good into the world.

A vigil is planned Friday night for Michelle, who is among the 58 people killed in the Sunday night rampage.

She grew up in the South Bay and worked for a tech company in Mountain View before moving to Southern California.

Michelle’s sister is trying to stay positive.

“I think her person hashtag says it all, #KeepGoodGoing,” she told KRON4. “She really just wanted to spread good in the world…I think she would want us to focus on the good. ”

The vigil is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. in front of San Jose City Hall.

Her sister says the public is welcome to attend.