WATCH: Denver Zoo welcomes adorable baby red pandas

Photo Credit: Denver Zoo

Video courtesy of Denver Zoo

DENVER (KRON) — The Denver Zoo has just welcomed it’s newest members – Two adorable red panda cubs.

The two boys were born on Aug. 27th, but are just being revealed for the first time.

“The brothers have been quietly spending time behind the scenes with their mother, Faith, in a nest box,” zoo officials said.

Keepers say the cubs are doing well and growing fast!

Each weigh just over one pound.

No word on names yet for the cute and cuddly cubs.

Photo Credit: Denver Zoo

