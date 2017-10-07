4 injured in Marin County hit-and-run



MARIN COUNTY (KRON)–The California Highway Patrol Marin County division is searching for a driver who they believe intentionally struck four cyclists Saturday afternoon. and fled the scene.

According to CHP, the incident happened just before noon on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road.

Witnesses told officers that a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound when it struck the four cyclists. Officers said, the suspect intentionally swerved the vehicle to the right, in the direction of the victims.

The suspect did not stop, authorities said.

Three of the victims were transported to Marin General Hospital and the fourth victim was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he’s in critical condition

CHP hopes the public can help locate the suspect and the involved vehicle.

