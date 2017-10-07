AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old out of San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the city of San Francisco as they work to locate a missing 2-year-old girl.

According to CHP, Jalanie Fortson was last seen on Sunday around 3:06 p.m.

Officers believe Fortson was abducted from San Francisco by Javonn Fortson, Lipine Faafiu, and an unknown third female suspect.

The first suspect, Javonn Fortson, is 21-year-old black male, 5’6″, weighs 160-pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The second suspect, Lipine Faafiu, is a 22-year-old Samoan man, stands 5’8″, weighs 491-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The third suspect is unknown Samoan woman about 6-feet tall.

The young girl is black, weighs around 30 pounds and is two-feet tall. She was last seen wearing a hot pink zip-up sweater, matching sweatpants, and black and grey shoes, authorities said. Her hair is in two long braids.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen traveling in silver 2008 Ford Fusion with license plate number 7RLR145.

