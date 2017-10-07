CHP: Driver dies after crashing into parked big-rig in Marin

MARIN (KRON) — A driver died after crashing into a parked big-rig in Marin Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:00 a.m. CHP received a call about a two-car crash on Sir Francis Drake Blvd., west of San Quentin’s west gate.

First responders found that a Chevrolet Impala that had collided with the trailer of a big-rig that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead on the scene, according to CHP.

CHP described how the accident occurred in a statement:

At the time of the collision the big-rig driver was asleep in the sleeper berth of his truck. He was towing a flatbed trailer with a large construction vehicle on board and had pulled off on the right shoulder to sleep. He did not know the collision had occurred until a witness stopped to help and contacted him for help.”

The eastbound lane of Sir Francis Drake Blvd. was closed until about 8:20 a.m. as officers investigated.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released until family members are notified.

