Investigators interview prostitutes about Vegas gunman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In an effort to find a hint of the Las Vegas gunman’s motive, investigators are looking into whether he was with a prostitute days before the shooting rampage, a federal official said.

Authorities are also scrutinizing cruises Stephen Paddock took and trying to find some meaning behind a note with numbers written on it that was left in his hotel room.

In addition, the FBI announced Friday that billboards would be put up around the city asking anyone with credible information on last weekend’s massacre at a country music festival to call authorities.

More about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history:

THE INVESTIGATION

Investigators believe the 64-year-old Paddock hired a prostitute in the days leading up to the shooting and were interviewing other call girls for information, a U.S. official briefed by federal law enforcement officials said. The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The official also disclosed that Paddock took at least a dozen cruises abroad in the last few years, most of them with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. At least one sailed to the Middle East.

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Friday at a news conference that examinations of Paddock’s politics, finances, any possible radicalization and his social behavior have turned up little information on what led him to rain bullets on a crowd of country music fans Sunday from his 32nd-floor hotel suite, killing 58 and wounding hundreds before taking his own life.

Billboards set to go up around Las Vegas will urge anyone with information about the shooting to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

