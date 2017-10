KRON4’s Blue Angels Live and Fleetweek 2017

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 08: A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Major Nathan Miller flies past the San Francisco skyline during a practice flight ahead of the Fleet Week performance October 8, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with a parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 08: The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over the Golden Gate Bridge on October 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The Blue Angels were practicing ahead of tomorrow's parade of ships and an air show. Fleet Week runs through October 12. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 09: U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets practice their performance ahead of the Fleet Week air show October 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with the parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 07: Two U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over Alcatraz Island on October 7, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels started practice ahead of Fleet Week which begins Saturday with the parade of ships and an air show. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 09: A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet passes over Alcatraz Prison during a practice performance ahead of the Fleet Week air show October 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with the parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 09: A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet passes in front of the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice performance ahead of the Fleet Week air show October 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with the parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 08: A U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet piloted by U.S. Marine Corps Major Nathan Miller flies over the San Francisco Bay during a practice flight ahead of the Fleet Week performance October 8, 2009 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco kicks off its annual Fleet Week celebration October 10 with a parade of ships and an air show featuring the Blue Angels. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/05: Five Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/05: Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying The Diamond Roll (four planes in formation), doing a 360-degree roll as one unit, flying at 400 mph over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/05: Four Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying in The Diamond Formation over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/05: Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying The Diamond Roll (four planes in formation), doing a 360-degree roll as one unit, flying at 400 mph over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/04: Four Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/04: Four Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/04: Four Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/04: Two Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/05: Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying Delta Break-Out formation over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - 2016/08/04: Four Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets are flying over Lake Washington for the Seafair weekend in Seattle in Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

