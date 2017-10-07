Police: San Jose music teacher forced sexual relationship with 13-year-old

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose music teacher was arrested Friday for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old, according to San Jose Police Department.

34-year-old Samuel Neipp of Gilroy is a music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School and the Assistant Band Director at Branham High School.

Detectives determined that Neipp had a three year sexual relationship with the victim, and threatened to post nude photos.

Neipp was the victim’s music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School when the relationship began.

“Neipp used his position of authority to exploit the victim into a sexual relationship,” police said.

The victim was a 13 year-old student at the time.

Detectives arrested Samuel Neipp Friday at Dartmouth Middle School and subsequently booked him into the Santa Clara County Jail on the listed charges:

Lewd and Lascivious Acts with Minor Under 14 (felony)

Oral Copulation (felony)

Possession of child pornography (felony)

Extortion (felony)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Spears #3413 of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

