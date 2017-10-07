Rapper ‘Nelly’ arrested for allegedly raping woman on tour bus

AUBURN, Wash. (KRON) — Cornell Haynes Jr., or “Nelly,” was arrested in Washington state Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman on his tour bus, Auburn police confirmed to Q13FOX.

The woman called police around 3:38 a.m., claiming that Nelly raped her.

Police say after Nelly’s performance at the White River Amphitheater, the rapper allegedly went to Seattle and returned to Auburn with a woman in his tour bus.

The bus was parked near the Walmart in Auburn on the 700 block of Outlet Collection Way, according to Auburn PD.

“After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility,” Auburn PD said in a statement.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

TMZ reports recieving the following statement from Nelly’s lawyer:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES