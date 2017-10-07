Rapper Nelly released from jail after arrest

SEATTLE (AP) -Rapper Nelly was released from jail on Saturday while the police investigate an accusation by a woman who says he raped her on his tour bus.
Auburn police said they received a 911 call from the woman and they arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., about 4:37 a.m. Saturday.
Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Saturday afternoon that the singer was released from jail pending the investigation.Rosenblum says he expects Nelly will appear at his Saturday night show in Ridgefield, Washington. Nelly is on tour with Florida Georgia Line.
