VIDEO: Man accused of sexually abusing baby in Chick-fil-A bathroom

FLORIDA (KRON/CNN) — Police are investigating a suspected child sex assault at a Chick-fil-A bathroom in Orlando.
David Gray was arrested Friday, after a witness reportedly saw him committing a sex act with a baby.
Police say Gray pulled a stun gun on the witness and left with the child.
Customers then called police, who arrested Gray near the restaurant.
The witness said that Gray was in a wheelchair during the bathroom incident, but he was walking when officers took him away.
Gray is now facing a string of charges, including capital sexual battery and child abuse.
Orlando news outlets say he is a daycare worker who regularly comes to that restaurants with kids.
