VIDEO: One million people expected in San Francisco for Blue Angels show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As many as one million people are expected to come to San Francisco this weekend to watch the Blue Angels take to the sky and put on their jaw dropping show.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at Marina Green, where she says there will be a festival all day long.

Everyone is welcome, but plan ahead for limited parking.

The Blue Angels can be seen from different areas in San Francisco, or you can catch them live on KRON4 starting at 2:00 p.m.

The show is expected to start at noon and go on until 4:00 p.m. but there are plenty of other events for the family, such as the ship tours.

A number of marine and coast guard ships will be open for the public to take a closer look.

There will be band performances this afternoon, leaving plenty of activities to choose from.

There’s also high security in the area as officials are taking extra precaution in light of last Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas.

