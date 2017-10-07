VIDEO: One million people expected in San Francisco for Blue Angels show

In this June 14, 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Blue Angels performs in Ocean City, MD. An elite group of Navy and Marine photographers are selected each year to travel the world with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team. The photographers often ride with pilots and must be in top physical condition to make the team and have the skills to capture aerial maneuvers at speeds of up to 700 miles per hour. (Andrea Perez/U.S. Navy via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As many as one million people are expected to come to San Francisco this weekend to watch the Blue Angels take to the sky and put on their jaw dropping show.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is at Marina Green, where she says there will be a festival all day long.

Everyone is welcome, but plan ahead for limited parking.

The Blue Angels can be seen from different areas in San Francisco, or you can catch them live on KRON4 starting at 2:00 p.m.

The show is expected to start at noon and go on until 4:00 p.m. but there are plenty of other events for the family, such as the ship tours.

A number of marine and coast guard ships will be open for the public to take a closer look.

There will be band performances this afternoon, leaving plenty of activities to choose from.

There’s also high security in the area as officials are taking extra precaution in light of last Sunday’s shooting in Las Vegas.

