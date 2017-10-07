VIDEO: School bus driver abandons young students

NEW YORK (KRON/CNN) — A school bus driver in New York was seen ditching the kids on board, and running away with no explanation.

Daphnie Haynes would say it was crazy if she didn’t see it happen right in front of her.

“He just abandoned the bus and abandoned the children!” Haynes said. “All of a sudden the school bus appeared, like driving erratically. I pulled over so he could get around me, and then he pulled over. At that point he jumped out, ran toward the corner, then made a left and continued running.”

It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on 134th street.

Neighborhood kids stopped playing in the park, as children their age cried for help.

“I didn’t believe there was a bus driver who would just really leave his bus and children started chasing him too. That’s like, really scary,” one child said.

Haynes helped the seven or so kids, all under the age of 12.

She calmed them down and called their parents who rushed to pick them up.

“I feel angry and hurt because, you know, it’s our kids you know.” one parent said. “But thank God that nice people around saw them and took care of them until the parents got here.”

The children were all students at the Alisham Academy, about a five minute drive away.

Police cars were still parked outside the school Friday night as cops tried to track down the driver.

The kids all made it home safe.

