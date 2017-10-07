VIDEO: Wrestling stars ring in the cash for Fremont high school

FREMONT (KRON) — The Blue Angels are not the only ones flying through the air.

More than a dozen professional wrestlers were flying across the ring as they helped Irving High School in Fremont raise money for its sports program.

The event happened Friday night in front of hundreds of fans.

The biggest star was a legend from the W.W.E., Bret “The Hitman” Hart,” who now works with big time wrestling before matches.

He and many and other wrestlers took pictures and signed autographs with fans.

Hart says he loves to help, especially if it involves the Bay Area.

“I always had such a great history working and wrestling for the fans down here. These cities around here always a real strong wrestling heritage with the wrestling that went on years and years before me with Pat Patterson and Ray Stevens and all the great names that came down before me,” Hart said.

There’s also another reason Heart has a special place in his heart for the Bay Area – His wife is from San Francisco.

He retired from wrestling in 1999, but he works to help Bay Area based big time wrestling which is celebrating its 21st year.

