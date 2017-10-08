At least one injured in stabbing at Lafayette BART Station, suspect at large

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — BART police and local law enforcement are searching for a suspect in a stabbing at the Lafayette BART Station Sunday morning.

The incident began at 10:00 a.m.

“The suspect exited the BART Station and is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood of the station,” police said.

There are police and canines actively searching the area.

Police describe the suspect as a white, male, in his 20’s with blonde hair wearing a green jacket.

The public is asked to avoid the area around Lafayette BART Station.

Police ask that if you see the suspect, to please contact their dispatch center at 911.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES