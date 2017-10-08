Body of Novato woman killed in Vegas massacre returns home

San Francisco (KRON)– On Sunday the body of a Novato woman who was killed in the Las Vegas massacre was escorted home.

Stacee Etcheber was the wife of a San Francisco police officer and mother to two children ages 10 and 12.

Friends, family mourn SF officer’s wife Stacee Etcheber killed in Vegas shooting

Last Sunday her life was taken, when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd.

Her family’s grieving process continued as her body arrived at San Francisco International Airport.

A procession of San Francisco police officers escorted the hearse carrying her casket from the airport.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake has more on how government agencies are tackling issues around gun control.

