Brush fire halts BART service between El Cerrito Plaza, North Berkeley

EL CERRITO (KRON)– Sunday afternoon BART service between El Cerrito Plaza and North Berkeley stopped due to a nearby brush fire.

All trains have stopped in both directions. The Richmond Fire Department is at the scene working to put out the blaze.

Yikes—possible brush fire between N Berk and El Cerrito Plaza has trains stopped in both directions. Richmond FD working to put it out ASAP. — SFBART (@SFBART) October 8, 2017

