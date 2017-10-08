CHP: Southbound I-880 in Oakland closed due to wrong-way driver

OAKLAND (KRON) — Southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland is closed Sunday morning, according to an incident report from California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported a wrong-way driver between the Broadway on-ramp and 16th St. at 7:19 a.m.

It is unclear if the wrong-way driver crashed, but there is still police activity and significant traffic in the area.

Drivers spotting the traffic jam were making U-turns on the freeway to exit at Broadway.

Officers are now diverting traffic to 16th St.

No injuries have been reported.

The roadway is expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., according to CHP.

