CHP: Southbound I-880 in Oakland closed due to wrong-way driver

OAKLAND (KRON) — Southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland is closed Sunday morning, according to an incident report from California Highway Patrol.
CHP reported a wrong-way driver between the Broadway on-ramp and 16th St. at 7:19 a.m.
It is unclear if the wrong-way driver crashed, but there is still police activity and significant traffic in the area.
Drivers spotting the traffic jam were making U-turns on the freeway to exit at Broadway.
Officers are now diverting traffic to 16th St.
No injuries have been reported.
The roadway is expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m., according to CHP.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.
