CHP: 3 men shot in ‘targeted attack’ on Uber car on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are releasing new details about why southbound Interstate 880 was shut down in Oakland Sunday morning.

Initially, the CHP was only reporting that a wrong-way driver caused a scene on the freeway, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes.

Now CHP is reporting there was a targeted shooting, and three people were injured.

Around 4:15 a.m. CHP says a group of “party-goers” called an Uber (Toyota Highlander), and were heading southbound on I-880 in the area of the 23rd Ave.

“While traveling on the freeway, the occupant(s) of a second vehicle opened fire on the Uber vehicle in a targeted attack,” CHP said.

Three men, including the Uber driver were injured in the shooting.

Police say the Uber driver was not the one being targeted.

All three were taken to the hospital.

Officers are not releasing details about the victim’s injuries at this time.

All traffic lanes of southbound I-880 were temporarily closed as CHP investigators searched the area for evidence. All traffic lanes have since been reopened.

CHP is investigating all leads, but is also asking any witnesses to come forward by calling 707.551.4100.

