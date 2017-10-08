Dog rescued from BART tracks now up for adoption

OAKLAND (KRON)– A pit bull wandering on the BART tracks near the Coliseum Station caused major delays last month.
Now that dog, adequately named “Bart” is looking for a permanent home.
A team of officers caught the dog and turned him over to animal control.
Bart is at the Oakland Animal Services waiting to be adopted.
Staff says he’s very friendly, loves giving kisses and getting belly rubs.
For more information about how you can bring Bart home click here.
