Dog rescued from BART tracks now up for adoption

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)– A pit bull wandering on the BART tracks near the Coliseum Station caused major delays last month.

Now that dog, adequately named “Bart” is looking for a permanent home.

A team of officers caught the dog and turned him over to animal control.

Bart is at the Oakland Animal Services waiting to be adopted.

Staff says he’s very friendly, loves giving kisses and getting belly rubs.

For more information about how you can bring Bart home click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s