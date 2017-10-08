Napa wine train collides with limousine

NAPA (KRON/FOX40)–California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Napa Valley Wine Train and stretch limousine Sunday afternoon.
According to CHP, the train and limo collided around 12:44 p.m.
CHP said Railroad police are handling the investigation. At this time, there is no information on whether any passengers were injured in the crash.
