Patriot Prayer to ‘challenge Antifa’ on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another rally and counter-rally organized by and against Joey Gibson’s Patriot Prayer group is set for Sunday afternoon in Portland, and police have already announced an increased presence in the area.

On Saturday, Gibson, the leader of the right-wing group based in Vancouver, announced on their Facebook page the rally is set for 2 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza, which is federal land in the middle of the city.

He called on “all freedom-loving patriots in the area” to show up for “a couple speeches here and there” and “a couple marches” to “challenge the city, challenge the locals, challenge Antifa, challenge everyone.”

