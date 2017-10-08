Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting 4 Marin County bicyclists

MARIN COUTNY (KRON) — Police arrested a driver who allegedly injured four bicyclists in a hit-and-run in Marin County on Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol of Marin.

The incident happened just before noon on Point Reyes-Petaluma Rd., according to CHP.

Just before midnight, about 12 hours after the collision, officers arrested the driver.

Witnesses told officers that a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound when it struck the four cyclists.

Officers believe the driver ran into the cyclists on purpose because he intentionally swerved the vehicle to the right, in the direction of the victims.

The suspect did not stop, authorities said.

Three of the victims were taken to Marin General Hospital.

The fourth victim was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police posted the following statement about the arrest on Facebook:

Thank you everyone for all of the tips and information regarding the bicycle collision on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road on Saturday morning. Your help has proven invaluable yet again. We received numerous tips that lead us to a house in Novato where our officers located the vehicle involved in the collision. Shortly before midnight, approximately 12 hours after the collision, Marin CHP officers along with members of our Investigative Services Unit placed the driver under arrest. We are grateful to serve a community that looks out for one another. Often times in situations like this people think they see something but often dismiss it as an unlikely coincidence. When we ask for help we are asking you to disregard that feeling and let us know. Sometimes it’s the smallest detail that leads us to a suspect. Again, we sincerely thank everyone who liked, shared, and commented on our posts.

