Police investigating fatal shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

According to police, shots rang out around 6:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Tradewinds Drive.

Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police are investigating a possible motive and have not identified any suspects.

The victim’s identity won’t be released until his family is notified.

