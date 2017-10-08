Police: San Francisco toddler was abducted by father, 2 others

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are releasing new details about the abduction of a toddler Saturday in San Francisco.

Prior to being found, 2-year-old Jalanie Fortson was last seen around 3:06 p.m. from the area of Golden Gate and Webster.

When officers responded, they found that the child’s mother had been assaulted.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police found that the little girl was taken by her father, 21-year-old Javonn Fortson.

22-year-old Lipine Faafiu, and an unknown woman were also involved in the abduction.

An Amber Alert was issued with the description of a suspect vehicle.

At 9:44 p.m. the San Francisco Police Department was notified that the suspects were in custody outside of San Francisco County, and that the child had been located and was safe.

No further details are available at this time.

