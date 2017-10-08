SAN JOSE (KRON)-The San Jose Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping and assault that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the department, around 1:45 a.m., a cab driver picked up a passenger on Great America Parkway near Tasman St. in Santa Clara. Around 2:07 a.m. the cab drove the woman to the Diridon Station, located at 65 Cahill St. in San Jose, but it was closed.

Officers said a white, late model, 4-door Lexus pulled up with two Hispanic men and two Hispanic women. The suspects approached the cab and demanded the woman get out.

The woman, who the suspects called “Diana” or “Tiana,” refused to get out and the cab driver pulled off.

Police said the suspects caught up to the cab and stopped the vehicle. The driver was attacked with a knife and his vehicle’s tires were punctured.

The two men then grabbed the woman from the cab and forced her into the Lexus, officers said. The suspects drove off with the woman.

The victim is described as a white woman, 5′ -8″ tall, in her 30s, with brown hair.

